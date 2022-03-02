62,271 Schools in Nigeria without Security, NSCDC Laments

Michael Olugbode

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi has lamented that about 62,271 schools across the country have no form of security, opening up the institutions to kidnapping of students.

Speaking at the commemoration of the World Civil Defence Day in Abuja yesterday, Audi said: “In response to the Safe School Initiative of the federal government, the NSCDC did a vulnerability survey of schools in Nigeria and prepared a framework of proactive security measures to be taken towards addressing the dangerous trend of attack on schools in the country.”

He disclosed that the survey showed that there were 81,545 registered schools in the country, with about 44,297 of this number private schools while 37,248 were government owned/public schools across the 36 states and the FCT.

He noted that out of this figure, 35,112 were located in urban areas while 47,115 were located in rural areas. He disclosed that the survey further showed that 22,398 schools have perimeter fencing and 58,967 schools were without perimeter fence.

Audi added that the survey also revealed that only about 17,164 schools have a form of physical security presence whose personnel are largely untrained, and about 62,271 schools have no form of security presence.

He said something needed to be urgently done to address the situation in order to secure the nation’s schools and chase away the kidnappers.

He, however, said: “As a way of addressing this dangerous trend, the NSCDC recommended the kinetic and non-kinetic approach in finding lasting solution to cases of attacks and kidnapping in schools.”

Audi said the corps also noted the need for a robust partnership/collaboration with stakeholders such as ministries, governors/state governments, traditional leaders, parents, students, the youths, the clergy (religious leaders), law enforcement agencies, private guard companies, among others to ensure safety in schools.

Audi, who incidentally was marking the first year anniversary of his appointment as CG, said as part of the ongoing reform process aimed at improving service delivery in the private security guards industry, disclosed that his agency was presently carrying out the process of digitalising its private guard companies department for improved operational efficiency and productivity.

He said the department was also coordinating biometric data capturing of all private guards, while impressing on the operators to make staff welfare and training its topmost priority.

He said that: “In less than a year, the Private Guard Company Department has renewed 752 licences, sealed 81 erring companies, trained about 4,653 guards and generated about N587,923,000.00 to the coffers of government.”

The Commandant General, said as part of the achievements of the Corps since his appointment, “in the last six months, the Corps has arrested about 461 suspects for various offences bordering; vandalization and attacks on Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), cattle rustling, banditry, attacks on farmers and farmlands, illegal mining, etc.”

He noted that all arrested suspects are presently undergoing prosecution in various High Courts across the Country while 43 convictions have equally been secured.

He said: “In addition, well over a hundred illegal refineries have been destroyed within this period under review. The exhibits recovered in the course of these arrests are in the various exhibit yards in each State Command for presentation in evidence during trials in courts.”