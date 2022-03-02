2023: INEC Meets Parties, Presents New Voters’ Lists

Chuks Okocha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, met and discussed with political parties on the timetable and guidelines for the 2023 general election released last week.

The commission also presented an updated soft copies of the Continuous Voter Registration to the political parties.

According to a statement by INEC national commissioner for Information and Chairman of Voter Education, Festus Okoye, this was in compliance with “Section 10(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which states that, “The Commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party, the names and addresses of each person registered during that year.

“In compliance with the requirement of the law, the Commission has today made available the softcopies of the list of persons registered as voters in 2021 to each political party.”

On the Implementation of the 2023 General Election Timetable, Okoye said INEC, has now implemented the second activity on the Timetable for the 2023 General Election released three days ago on Saturday 26th February 2022.

He explained that the first activity was the publication of the Notice of Election on 28th February 2022.

“The second activity is the collection of Forms EC9 and EC9A – E by political parties for issuance to candidates, who emerge from their party primaries. The Forms can be downloaded from the Commission’s website”, he said, adding that the commission would continue to provide regular update to Nigerians on the implementation of all electoral activities.