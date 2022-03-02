2023: A’Ibom Youth Leaders Warn against Breaching Zoning Arrangement

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State chapter, has been warned against breaching the existing zoning arrangement in Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) senatorial district in respect of the governorship position of the state in the 2023 general election.

Leaders of the youth groups of the party from Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency gave the warning at a press conference held yesterday in Uyo, saying it was wrong for the governor to choose his preferred governorship candidate of the party from another federal constituency, the Etinan federal constituency.

The youth leaders further cautioned against the use of state fund to canvass support for an aspirant proffered by the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, to succeed him.

The Chairman of the Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency Youth Leaders’ Forum, Mr. Bassey Etim, said it would amount to a clear injustice to the constituency if someone from another constituency of the senatorial district is allowed to emerge as the next governor of the state.

According to Etim, “The governor of Akwa Ibom State should not breach the accord that had existed in micro zoning the governorship position to Etinan federal constituency.

“He should be democratic in his approach towards supporting his preferred candidate by separating and distinguishing his official position from his personal and private capacity in influencing and or imposing a person or aspirant on the state.

“To this extent, we pray that the governor refrain from using the state resources for a person as against the corporate interest of the state.”

Etim charged the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Aniekan Akpan, to maintain a high level of neutrality in the forth-coming primaries, and act as a father to all aspirants, while calling on the governor to allow the qualified voting populace of Akwa Ibomites to choose who becomes their next governor.