US-based Clinical Scientist Joins 2023 Presidential Race

Rebecca Ejifoma witnessed the unveiling of the presidential plans of Dr. Abdiulfatai Durojaiye who is seeking Nigeria’s highest public office on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential Election, 53 years-old Clinical Scientist under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Dr Abdulfattai Durojaiye, has declared interest to join the presidential race in his bid to rescue the nation from austerity.

Durojaiye, a US-based nurse, made this known during a media conference in Lagos on Sunday to lay out his vision for the nation.

“All my life I’ve been looking forward to a country that will be prosperous, one that we will be proud of and will always have my back.

“That is why people like me need to come out to rescue the nation. We need to strategize to save and position Nigeria on the path of prosperity,” he emphasized.

While reminding Nigerians about the much talked about American dream, he bemoaned how millions of people in Nigeria are dying because they couldn’t access quality health care.

He listed education and security as some resolvable issues that need dire attention. “When we are able to take it one-by-one, we will be able to talk more about how we will attack each of them.

Durojaiye acknowledged that majority of people are suffering, which means the security of the few can’t be guaranteed. “We are speedily heading towards collapse and when that comes we will lose our country, livelihood and freedom.”

Having worked with a biotechnology, biopharmaceutical company in the US, which develops research and drugs for debilitating diseases, the Ogun State indigene foresees victory in the primaries.

“I think the possibility is very great. We have been going everywhere in the country and the tour is still continuing.

“We have other aspirants. But we know the superiority of our argument, the clarity of our vision, the sincerity of our purpose will make us prevail and when we go from North, South, East to West we are overwhelmingly received.”

In the words of the Scientist, although poverty strikes every tribe the same way, if they work really hard, strategize and devote their expertise into building Nigeria, a time will come when all the great nations of the world will be at the shore of Nigeria, seeking to participate and benefit from her prosperity.

On plans for the youth, the PRP candidate described them as vibrant energy of the nation, hence would engage with them and make opportunities for them to channel their expertise.

“These young people are growing in an age different from ours. In my own time, we roll tire on the street as a form of play, but theirs is the computer age which many of them are so brilliant.

“We will leverage their brilliance with the opportunity, create a pathway for them to do productive things rather than Yahoo, then hire hackers to earn legitimately, and use their energy for national development,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

