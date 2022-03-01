Terrorists Have Planted Explosives in Public Places, Kaduna Residents Warned

John Shiklam

The Kaduna state government has asked citizens across the state to be on the alert for explosives planted in public places by terrorists.

The warning came after police recovery of an object suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted in a popular beer parlour along Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in the metropolis on Sunday night.

In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said assessments by security agencies indicate the possibility of terrorists looking to harm citizens, by discreetly placing explosives in public facilities such as schools, hospitals, hotels, bars, entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, major roads and places of worship.

He said security agencies were working to ensure that no harm or destruction comes to residents and facilities, stressing however, that citizens need to be conscious of this threat and be watchful of suspicious persons or packages abandoned in strategic places.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to issue a crucial advisory to citizens across the state, for heightened alertness to the threat of explosive devices planted in public places by terrorists.

“This follows sustained assessments by security agencies, and the possibility of terrorists looking to harm citizens, by discreetly placing explosives in public facilities such as schools, hospitals, hotels, bars, entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, major roads and places of worship.

“Security agencies are working to ensure that no harm or destruction comes to residents and facilities.

“Citizens are, however, urged to be alive to this threat, and to remain watchful for suspicious persons loitering, or packages seemingly abandoned in strategic places.

“Increased general awareness is strongly advised, and frequent thorough checks of premises are recommended.

“Any suspicious person or object observed must be immediately reported to the nearest security formation. The Security Operations Room may also be contacted, on the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.”

Aruwan also advised quarry operators to enhance security on their sites and to ensure that explosive materials are not readily accessible to be carted away for criminal purposes.

He said quarry sites will be inspected for compliance, adding that “close monitoring of the situation by security agencies will continue.”

