Siasia Recommends Eze to Eguavoen as Solution to Eagles’ Midfield Crisis

Femi Solaja with agency report

Former Super Eagles Head Coach, Samson Siasia, has recommended England-born midfielder Eberechi Eze to Interim manager of Nigeria’s senior national team.

Eze has been on the radar of the Nigerian Football Federation, with NFF President Amaju Pinnick a known admirer of the talented playmaker.

Recall that Eze once trained with Super Eagles along with Chuba Akpom in March 2017 before a cancelled friendly against Burkina Faso.

Now, Siasia believes Eze, who currently plays his club football at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, is like Nigerian legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

“Well, we don’t just have a number 10, that is a creative midfielder in the mode of Jay-Jay Okocha that can distribute accurate passes to the strikers,” Siasia told UK’s The Sun.

“We don’t just have them now and that is why I have been thinking of Eberechi Eze with Crystal Palace. The Super Eagles need that player. He could be the next Okocha if we invite him.

“I have told Eguavoen that the team needs a player of his mood. He will be a good addition to the Super Eagles. We need somebody like him in the team because if you don’t have an offensive player who creates chances for the strikers to score, the team will have problems.”

