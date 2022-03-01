Saraki, APC, NUJ Mourn late Kwara PDP Spokesman, Ashaolu

Shittu in Ilorin

The Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Tunde Ashaolu, is dead.

Late Ashaolu died on Sunday evening, 24 hours after celebrating his 47th birthday.

The late politician was said to have died of heart seizure in Abuja.

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, had hosted Hon. Ashaolu and erstwhile chairman of Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Akintoba Fatigun, to a get-together in Abuja for their birthdays’ anniversary.

Meanwhile, Saraki has expressed shock, disbelief and sadness over the sudden death of Ashaolu, the Publicity Secretary of Kwara State PDP.

Ashaolu celebrated his birthday on Saturday and slumped on Sunday evening and died.

Saraki said in a statement from the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office in Abuja that “since we heard the news, my family, our friends, and our entire political structure across the nation have been shocked and heartbroken about the passing of Mr. Tunde Ashaolu, the Publicity Secretary of Kwara State PDP, whose demise occurred on Sunday evening.

“Just on Saturday, while celebrating the 50th birthday of one of our political associates who is Tunde’s birthday mate, I told Tunde: “You are 47 now, don’t worry, when you get to 50, we will all still be here to celebrate you. Now, Tunde, our ‘one-man army’ is gone

“I am devastated by this loss because, in everything that he did, Tunde was exemplary. He was committed to his work; courageous with his words and press statements, and a helping hand to everyone around him.

“Today, as we mourn our dear Tunde — our comrade, our friend, our brother, a father, a husband, a son, and most importantly, a champion in our fight — we celebrate the tremendous impact that he had on all of us throughout his life.

“My prayers are with his father, his wife, other members of his family — and all the friends that he has left behind, who in the hours since his death, have rallied round his family and embraced them through their support. Tunde will be dearly missed,” Saraki added.

Also yesterday, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has commiserated with the opposition PDP over the sudden death of Ashaolu.

APC described the death of PDP’s spokesperson as saddening and unfortunate.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Monday, the APC’s Spokesperson, Hon. Tajudeen Folaranmi, acknowledged that the late PDP’s spokesperson gave himself to the patriotic task of deepening the political conversation in the state.

“We also commiserate with members of the deceased family whom the late Ashaolu has left behind.

“We pray with a fervency that the PDP family and the members of the immediate family of the deceased will find the fortitude to bear the loss and strength to carry on in this tragic moment,” the statement reads.

Also, the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kwara State Council has commiserated with the PDP in the state over the demise of the party’s publicity secretary.”

The chapel, in a statement that was signed by its chairman and secretary, Abdulhakeem Garba and Kayode Abdulazeez respectively, sympathised with the family, PDP, and entire Kwarans.

The union described the late Ashaolu as “an astute media personality, a man of the people who increased the media presence of his party in the state and Nigeria in just few period he manned the position.

“It is saddening that the party lost this asset at a time like this when the process to the next general election is commencing.”

The chapel, however, prayed God to forgive, grant him eternal rest and give his family, PDP the fortitude to bear the loss.

