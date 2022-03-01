roHealth Partners e-Settlement to Provide Healthcare to PayCentre Agents

roHEALTH has announced its partnership with E-Settlement Limited to Provide 80,000 agents of E-Settlement Limited’s PayCentre Nationwide with Health Insurance Coverage.

The initiative, which includes access to affordable and high quality health insurance plans on its platform is projected to boost the productivity and performance of the E-Settlement Limited PayCentre agents by 40 per cent and ultimately increase sales and revenue for the organization.

In a statement, Founder, roHealth, Olalekan Olude stated that the partnership is in line with the company’s vision to democratize health coverage in Nigeria by giving beneficiaries greater decision making control over their health insurance while helping businesses save cost.

He said, “As organizations strive to scale and improve on their output, it is imperative that they put measures in place to create conducive working conditions for their staff.

“Employees are the life-wire of any organization, therefore providing them with health insurance tailored to their needs must be considered a priority. Not only does it reduce the number of sick days off work, it also saves the organization huge costs.

“This exactly is roHealth’s vision. We are here to make the process of selecting the right HMO for your employees as simple as ‘ABC’. By signing up on the roHealth platform, employers simply need to set a budget for health insurance, fund their wallets and then add beneficiaries (their employees). It really is that easy.

“Since its inception a few months ago, over 500 businesses trust and use roHealth to make their health insurance decisions. For a free trial of their premium services.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, E-Settlement Limited, Olaoluwa Awoojodu noted that the partnership would positively impact the health, and ultimately the productivity of their agents and their families.

“We are pleased to announce that we have partnered with roHealth to improve access to health coverage for our agents and their family members,”

The partnership which was signed in December of 2021 is expected to commence with an initial pilot phase in February 2022 during which select agents will be able to access health insurance coverage on the roHealth platform.

