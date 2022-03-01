REFINEDNG Restates Commitment to Promoting Nigeria

Promoters of RefinedNG have restated their commitment to telling beautiful stories about Nigeria and Nigerians both home and abroad.

A statement from the news platform explained that founded in 2019, RefinedNG is dedicated to telling beautiful stories that promote Nigeria and Nigerians internally and globally.

It noted that Nigerians have numerous achievements to be proud of as individuals and collectively as a nation.

“RefinedNG is on a mission to tell positive Nigerian stories, acknowledge the progress Nigeria is making as a nation and document Nigeria’s achievements. This mission is valid and has been the core of RefinedNG for the past three years.

“Refined Nigeria (RefinedNG), a News and Media House duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission is the only media platform in Nigeria that publishes only positive news about Nigeria. Nigerians all over the world unarguably have great and unique talents. No day passes without the citizens of Nigeria proving to be a rare breed of talents, innovation and ingenuity.

“As Nigerians make remarkable strides in the global sphere across different areas, and talents, RefinedNG is committed to celebrating Nigeria by promoting all the great features of Nigeria across her people, culture, technology, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, entertainment, music, theatre, Arts, government policies and reforms,” it added.

According to the statement, in 2020, RefinedNG produced an highly inspiring video titled “WHAT UNITES US” to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

It noted that as the, “Giant of Africa, with over 256 ethnic groups and 300 diverse languages, the video promotes the unity of Nigerians across a range of attributes. The video was launched on the 1st of October 2020 and continues to run across all RefinedNG channels.”

“The significance of this project was to provide Nigerians with an opportunity to reflect on the themes that have united us over the past 60 years. The video succinctly provides unscripted evidence for the themes that unite us, with Nigerians from different demographics speaking to the qualities that unite us despite current challenges.

“RefinedNG supports the learning and development of young Nigerians by publishing educational and developmental articles across a wide range of subjects through RefinedNg’s learning and development segment. The category continually shares professionally researched topics and insights that elevates the performance of readers across their chosen careers and businesses.

“In addition, the segment publishes industry and market updates, where to acquire useful life skills on the internet, professional courses & certifications, news on scholarships, grants and fellowships programs that Nigerians can participate in.

“RefinedNg remains committed to elevating the image of the Nigeria through positive portrayals and consistent optimistic stories,” it added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

