Osun Opens Flyover, Cautions Residents on Safety

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Following the completion of the construction work at the Olaiya Flyover in Osogbo, Osun State, and the subsequent certification of the iconic project by the appropriate construction and engineering authorities, the state government has formally opened the flyover for public use.

The state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, unveiled the facility yesterday after leading some members of his cabinet to perform a ‘test running and first ride’ on the bridge to attest to the certifications of the construction engineers and professionals for effective utilisation.

The state government early last year commenced the construction of the flyover as part of measures to address traffic and safety issues along the axis.

While fielding questions from journalists shortly after the test running exercise, Oyetola hailed the residents of Osogbo for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the construction of the project.

He said the flyover was opened for use in fulfillment of his administration’s commitment to alleviate possible hardship the closure of the area might have caused motorists and other road users during the construction period.

He also reiterated his administration commitment to continue to raise the bar in infrastructural development as well as advance the socioeconomic activities of the people of the state.

The governor, who described the bridge as iconic and beautiful in view of its state-of-the-art aesthetics, assured the state of adequate maintenance of the facility.

He added that security measures had been put in place particularly around the bridge to ensure safety for all, adding that no effort would be spared to continue to guarantee the security of lives and property of the citizens.

Speaking on the innovation and creativity his administration has introduced into governance in the state, Oyetola assured the people that none of the projects embarked upon by his government would suffer any form of setback due to financial constraint.

He said his administration had since inception embarked on a financial rescue mission which had given birth to creativity in governance and financial re-engineering to continuously do much out of little

“I use this occasion to commend our party members for believing in us as being demonstrated in all we do. It is our hope that our party and government would continue to wax stronger,” Oyetola added.

In her remarks, the immediate-past Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye Ponle, lauded the governor’s foresight that had brought about the construction of the flyover.

She said the project had given the capital city a facelift, thereby adding value to the socio-economic life of the people of the state capital in particular and the state in general.

