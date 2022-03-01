Olawepo-Hashim: Electoral Act Ushers New Beginning for Nigeria’s Electoral System

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC),Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent into law of the Electoral Act would now make elections more transparent while the peoples votes will count.

In a statement issued by his media office in Abuja,Hashim who was a Presidential candidate in 2019 and a global energy executive , said history was made on Friday 25th of February when President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) assented to the 2022 Electoral Act and Nigerians would now exercise their franchise through a transparent electoral system that reflects their will.

He explained that “the Act contains provisions aimed at making elections more transparent and making the votes of the people count.”

According to him, ” having credible elections that reflect the will of the people has been an important challenge of Nigeria since return to Democracy in 1999.”

“Elections were massively rigged in 2003 and 2007.Towards 2011 a slow process of electoral reform started that saw some significant improvement in 2015 which sadly relapsed in 2019.”

‘The effect of public perception that the electoral system is not clean has for long, been increasing voters apathy in our country.”

“Credible periodic election is an hallmark of democracy and it is the vehicle of expression of sovereignty of the Peoples” will.

He explained that “democracy is not simply about building roads, providing electricity, water and police service. Efficient and benevolent authoritarian regimes sometimes perform those services better.”

“Essentially, Democracy is about the right of the people to choose who governs them through a transparent electoral system that reflects their will.”

“Credit for the signed law must be given to the relentless pursuit of Nigerian people of higher Ideals of democracy expressed through the work of various civil society organisations and the media who worked hard for the ACT, the National Assembly that conveyed the wishes of the people and President Muhammadu Buhari who has written his name in Gold by giving assent.”

“Democracy is a system as well as a process.

This huge step is just the beginning; there is still a lot of work to be done to make our democracy stronger and our Union more improved.”

“Every citizen has a role to play and those who are qualified to vote but have not registered no longer have any excuse not to do so because now, every vote will count.It is a New Day for Nigeria!”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

