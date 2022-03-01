Oil Theft: Aggrieved Bayelsa Community Justifies Dethronement of Monarch

Olusegun Samuel

Bayelsa community of Igbomotoru 1, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state has written to the government over alleged claim by their now deposed traditional ruler, HRM Aseimieghen Ofongo, that he was forcefully removed by gunmen employed by illegal oil thieves.

In a letter sent to the state government through the Deputy Governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the chiefs in the community said the removal of the embattled monarch was over allegation of gross misconduct.

The embattled paramount ruler, Asemighen Ofongo, had last week in a petition sent to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, claimed that his removal was illegally instigated by a militia group led by a self-styled General Endurance Amagbin.

In the letter he claimed that he was subjected to personal oath of allegiance and announcement of his dethronement on state radio without the approval of the state government

But in a letter signed by community council of chiefs, led by Ayibanumuyu Joel, Clinton Iyekoroghe and Paul Authority, explained that the removal of the monarch was done by the people at a general town hall meeting held on the 12th day of December, 2021, where a vote of no confidence was passed on Ofongo over allegations of gross misconduct.

Other allegation leveled against the embattled monarch include: misappropriation of community funds; lack of accountability and consultation, disrespect for elders; desecration of sacred institutions in the community and taking unilateral decisions affecting the entire community without presentation before a general meeting for deliberation and possible resolution.

The letter signed by their Counsel, Peace Jonah Esq was addressed to the State Deputy Governor, Ewhrudjakpo and titled, “Notice of Dethronement and Request for Withdrawal of Certificate of Recognition after Administrative Procedures.”

The letter stated that the decision to dethrone the monarch, was “unanimous,”

“We unanimously resolved that HRH Aseimieghen Ayibaikie Ofongo be and is hereby dethroned as the Amananawei of Igbomotoru I Community subject to further administrative procedures in line with the extant laws of Bayelsa State.

“Please enclosed a copy of the resolution of the town hall meeting dated the 12th day of December, 2021 for ease of reference and for your action”.

“It is our brief that the particulars of allegations against HRH Aseimieghen Ayibaikie Ofongo include but not limited to the followings: Persistent refusal to adopt the hallowed traditional title of Amananawei of Igbomotoru I as ‘BUO XII’ despite repeated entreaties; Boastful refusal to take the mandatory traditional coronation as condition precedent to functioning as Amananawei of Igbomotoru I Community; and the blatant embezzlement of the sum of N800,000 only which money belongs to Igbomotoru I Community.”

Also listed as charges against the monarch were: “clear violation of the mandatory requirements of Amananawei of Igbomotoru I Community to be resident in the community for at least two weeks every month as stipulated in the guidelines for the occupant of the stool; inciting communal discordant amongst indigenes of the community by authorizing unnecessary petitions against individuals of the community which conduct does not befit the stool of Amananawei of Igbomotoru I; and the embezzlement of the sum of N3,000,000 only being money received from Nigerian Agip Oil Company Ltd (NAOC) for Igbomotoru I Community.”

“Sir, it is on the aggregate of the facts as recounted above we pray that you use your good offices to call the attention of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State to cause a discreet administrative investigation into our clients’ legitimate complaint for purposes of withdrawing the certificate of recognition from HRH Aseimieghen Ayibaikie Ofongo and allowing our clients’ Community to conduct a fresh election into the office of Amananawei of Igbomotoru I Community thereby forestalling likely breakdown of law and order”,the letter added.

