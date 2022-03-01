Nigeria in Emergency Situation, Needs Competent Leader, says Agbo

Onuminya Innocent

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, has said Nigeria was in an emergency situation and therefore needed a competent leader to rescue it.

Agbo, who is the chairman of the technical committee of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Campaign Organisation, said this yesterday in Sokoto.

He said the team was in the state to meet with the PDP family to solicit their support for the presidential ambition of Saraki, because he has what it would take to salvage the situation.

He noted that though their son, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was also nursing the ambition to contest but stressed that both Tambuwal and Saraki had what it would take to lead the country.

“Tambuwal as a lawyer, former speaker of House of Representative and also a governor. He is most qualified. Saraki, on the other hand, a medical doctor, former Governor and Senate president will rescue Nigeria from this present situation,” he added.

Agbo maintained that Nigerians have never been divided along political, ethno relgious as is it now, adding that Nigerians elected Buhari thinking he had capacity to lead the nation but has failed the nation.

“This is a president, who insulted Nigeria youths that they are lazy, because of his incompetency to provide employment for the teeming youth of the country,” berating APC-led government for allegedly destroying the country.

“Let me ask you, did Nigerians vote for insecurity, Nepotism, economic woes and unemployment? I hope the answer is no,” he asked, insisting the nation was at brink of collapse and that it was only the PDP that could rescue it.

