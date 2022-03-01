NACCIMA Pledges to Mobilise Private Sector Participation in FG’s Development Plan

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has pledged to mobilise the Nigerian private sector to support the implementation of the federal government’s Medium Term Plan (2021 – 2025.)

The NACCIMA made this commitment in the communiqué of the association’s Q1 council meeting that was held in Abuja between February 23 and February 24, 2022, in which it called on the federal government to take decisive steps to end importation of refined petroleum into Nigeria by ensuring that the countries refineries are working at full capacity.

The communiqué, which was issued by NACCIMA’s secretariat, said: “The council acknowledged the Development Agenda of the Federal Government of Nigeria under its Medium Term Plan (2021-2025) and expressed its commitment to ensure full private sector participation in its implementation.

“NACCIMA’s council discussed the recent crisis occasioned by importation of off specs PMS, which led to petroleum queues across the country with serious implications on life and the economy. The council observed this was a reflection of the fact that the oil and Gas sector is still plagued by various problems and yet the PIA is not functioning as envisioned to resolve the issue of the oil and gas sector.

“The council observed that a major issue is the importation of petroleum products and (highlighted that) immediate steps must be taken to end importation of petroleum products. Consequently immediate steps should be taken to ensure all our refineries are working in full capacity for a definitive end to importation of petroleum products.”

The NACCIMA’s council also noted the progress that had been made on its data collection drive on industries across the country through the its secretariat.

It explained that the data gathering exercise would help to drive private sector activities, in collaboration with member-chambers, for advocacy, business development, and trade promotion activities.

“The secretariat was mandated to intensify these activities to focus on promoting market access opportunities, as well as, developing an empirical report on the state of insolvent industries and factories within each state of the federation,” the communiqué said.

