MHNG Sparks Synergy Between the Media and Stakeholders Ahead of the 2023 National Elections

Stakeholders in the media, government officials and security agents recently agreed on the need to cooperate in order to get the best from the electoral system as the 2023 general election approaches, writes Iyke Bede

Without a doubt, the media, in its many iterations, has played a vital part in the development of the democratic structure in Nigeria. Using daring but inspiring headlines about happenings in different regions, the citizenry realized that there was a possibility to break away from their colonial masters. They eventually did, and amicably, too.

Furthermore, this sense of independence was instilled during the authoritarian regime where information was highly censored. Undeterred, journalists at the time unravelled facts beneficial to the enlightenment of the entire population, even though it sometimes cost them their lives. However, these bits of data were instrumental to regaining independence in the late ’90s, allowing for freedom of speech.

By the early 2000s, the internet started gaining presence in Nigeria’s biggest cities: Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, consequently enabling the quick flow or exchange of information. With the explosion of the internet later on in the late 2000s, the possibilities of sharing useful information with the masses became endless.

Through these new frontiers, the timeframe of sharing information shrunk from a day or two to almost being instantaneous. This acceleration in news dispersion brought about an expansion in reach and accessibility and also served as more cost-effective avenues for independent media houses as well as citizen journalism to thrive online.

With the internet serving as a catalyst, news dissemination became a race of who gets the news out first. Traditionally, news pieces were vetted by professionals, however, due to the ease of owning and operating a news platform, quacks in the professional offer pivot towards catching more eyeballs on their platform, regardless of the long-term damage of misinformation and disinformation.

Although the use of inaccurate information is inescapable most times, reputable media platforms flag these errors for future reference, for the general good of the public.

On the other hand, it is not always the case with citizen journalists. In many cases, these individuals leverage their huge followings on social media to attain more fame by spreading false information that attracts huge reactions and shares. While this may seem harmless at face value, a fair portion of denizens relies on these individuals for information without seeing the need to fact-check their sources.

In the long run, the spread of misleading information negatively influences the behavioural pattern of those who consume, especially when it pertains to voting and voting rights. Here, a potential voter is easily swayed to the wrong side. At other times, it has led many to take no active part in the voting process.

This is easily reflected in the 2019 presidential elections where only 34.75 per cent of registered voters cast their ballot. This figure has been declining since the 2003 presidential election when 69.08 per cent of registered voters cast their votes.

Asides from the role of the media in the electoral processes, other issues such as electoral killings, snatching of ballot boxes, election rigging etc, have also left a dent in Nigeria’s democracy.

Acknowledging these shortcomings, various corporate bodies and non-governmental agencies have campaigned towards continually sensitizing Nigerians on the importance of a free and fair election while detailing the impact of their collective agency to vote for the right candidate. One of such organisations is the Mediahangoutng Group, an organisation dedicated to fostering healthy relationships and productive outcomes in the media sphere.

As part of the group’s efforts to help Nigerians attain a free and fair election in 2023, it recently collaborated with the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria to organize a roundtable for members of the media and various stakeholders on effective media coverage of the general elections.

Tagged ‘2023 Elections: The Media and Stakeholder Roundtable’ it attracted journalists and stakeholders to The American Corner, Airport Road, Lagos, where they dissected issues militating against efforts by the Nigerian media to properly transmit the much-needed information during election cycles, with hopes to proffer sustainable long-term solutions.

During a three-hour discussion, issues such as media credibility, political affiliations of media houses and how it influences what gets and not gets published, media in-house style of reporting that favours sensationalism, and the role citizens’ journalism plays were tabled.

Electoral killings and violence against journalists were also brought up and discussed in-depth. Many journalists present at the roundtable argued that this singular factor had continually plagued them against effectively carrying out their reports for fear for their lives and safety. Seeking solutions, they called upon the appropriate law enforcement agencies to up the ante at ensuring the protection of personnel of the press and voters, too.

Present at the parley was the representative of the Nigerian Police Superintendent Giwa Aliyu. He explained that the police deployed to each polling unit strictly follow the rules laid down in the Standard Operational Guidelines for Police Officers on Electoral Duties.

Addressing the problem of electoral killings, assaults, and snatching of ballot boxes, he further explained that police officers work in a structured pattern capacity to decorum. That is, the police work first towards achieving a peaceful resolution, and if that fails, may resort to the use of force. And even at that, the weapons assigned to them aren’t ample to contain the crowd. However, in special cases when they are overwhelmed by unusual forces, they resort to signalling for backup.

On MHNG’s part, it hammered the importance of the Nigerian government to sensitize the general public on the power of their vote, desensitizing them from the cliché ‘our votes don’t count’.

“The government has a big role to play here,” said Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun, Head of Programmes at News Central TV as she charged the government representatives present. “If our votes don’t count, they (politicians) would not be sharing N5,000 for our votes.”

Ultimately, the different groups agreed on building synergistic relationships.

Adding to the resolution reached, Convener of the roundtable, Rosemary Egabor – Afolahan of the MHNG Group and Head of Business and Strategy at News Central TV, strongly believes this is a headway to starting conversations that were ignored in the past and breaking down old boundaries.

“This event is about media synergy with other stakeholders ahead of the 2023 elections. This was brought about because we understand that the media needed to have some sort of synergy.”

She continued: “How do we work together to ensure that the 2023 elections are free and fair? How do we work with other stakeholders like the Nigerian police to ensure that journalists are not brutalized; that Nigerians will be allowed to carry out their function without having that fear that they will be brutalized by the people and even by the Nigerian police?”

Some of the notable names personalities present at the roundtable include Spokesperson to the Vice President, Laolu Akande; Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile; among others.

Hopefully, more groups like MHNG will spring up to create an ecosystem of positive minds working together towards nation-building. Perhaps someday, the Nigerian dream of having one’s vote count and delivering an impact becomes a reality for all.

