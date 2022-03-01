Lawyers Urged to Secure Future of Profession with Improved Knowledge

Blessing Ibunge

Legal practitioners have been advised to upgrade their research capacity through the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The National President of Admiralty Lawyers Society of Nigeria (ALSN), Mr. Angus Chukwuka, who gave the advice, said lawyers who still operate in manual processing of court documents are risking their professional future.

Chukwuka, who was a former publicity secretary, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt branch, said the future of legal practice in Nigeria rests on the tripod of specialisation, partnership and ICT proficiency.

Speaking yesterday on the ALSN forthcoming two-day training with the theme: ‘Capacity Building in Admiralty Law and Practice’, the national president said lawyers should develop their online research capacity.

He said: “This future has started today, and it is very glaring where we are heading. They (lawyers) should embrace online filing, service of processes and adjudication. This must be in collaboration with the judiciary.

“A lawyer, who continues with sole proprietorship, general practice and manual computers or typewriters, may be endangering his professional future. He is clearly not a tomorrow’s lawyer.”

Chukwuka said legal practitioners and law firms must come together to form a consortium, explaining that within the group, there should be specialisation or division of labour.

He said there should also be proper agreement for sharing of proceeds, and selfishness, greed should be done away with, expressing optimism that lawyers would earn better that way.

According to him, “An important area to specialise in is the maritime law and practice. And capacity building would help lawyers with the coming of deep sea ports in Nigeria.

“A good practice in maritime is world apart from general or conventional practice. This has formed the basis of our capacity building courses which Admiralty Lawyers Society of Nigeria has been organising over the years for lawyers across the country.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

