Ekiti Monarch Survives Kidnappers’ Attack

Victor Ogunje



A first class monarch in Ekiti State and the Attah of Ayede Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area, Oba Abdumumini Orisagbemi, narrowly escaped being killed on Sunday after he was shot by people suspected to be kidnappers.

The incident, according to eyewitness, happened between Isan and Ayede Ekiti in Oye Local Government around 9 p.m., when the monarch was returning from a meeting.

An eyewitness said the bandits attempted to kidnap the monarch, but met some resistance, a situation that led to him being shot several times.

As at the time of this report, the monarch is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital for the gunshot wounds on his legs.

“The gunmen were along the road and when they wanted to stop the monarch’s vehicle and kidnapped him, they met some resistance and they rained bullets on his car.

“In the process, the monarch was shot in the leg and now receiving treatment in the hospital.”

The monarch could not be reached on telephone, but the Spokesperson for Ekiti State Police Command, ASP. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Abutu said that the monarch was coming from Ijero Ekiti when the incident occurred as against speculations in some quarters that he was returning from Isan Ekiti.

Abutu said efforts were on top gear to track down the perpetrators, while confirming that the monarch was responding to treatment.

