COVID-19: Tapping into the Richness of Nature for Healthcare

After nearly two years since the WHO declared the Coronavirus a pandemic, the world has gradually begun to get back to business as usual. Meanwhile, the consistent importance of protection from the virus led to the increased need for 100 per cent clinically tested and trusted foaming hand sanitizer made with ingredients sourced from nature. Championing this, Environmental Science Hygiene LTD Nigeria recently launched PalmTree Hygiene foaming hand sanitizer, a first of its kind all-natural foaming hand sanitizer made from palm wine, produced, manufactured, and locally distributed in Nigeria. In this chat with Sam Awolesi, the Chief Executive Officer, he discusses the effectiveness of the product and its significance in combating zoonotic germs, Chiamaka Ozulumba brings excerpts:

Environmental Science Hygiene is relatively new in Nigeria. Tell us about your company and the PalmTree Hygiene foaming hand sanitizers?

The Environmental Science Hygiene (ESH) Nigeria is a subsidiary of Environmental Science Group (ESG) established in 1994 in the U.K. The ESG is an industry leader in the field of Health & Safety, Workplace Risk Assessment, Air quality monitoring, and personal hygiene improvement. In 2020, with the help of experienced Physicists, Chemists, and Engineers, we developed a unique and effective premium hygiene product from an untapped natural source with the primary aim of tackling the spread of zoonotic viruses, i.e., SARS-CoV. ESH Nigeria was incorporated in August 2020, as a production hub for PalmTree Hygiene product lines and started operation in the last quarter of 2021.

The Coronavirus has been around for a while. What inspired the creation of this foaming hand sanitizer and why is it special?

The recent pandemic has created a considerable global demand for high-quality and effective hand sanitizing products. Experts predict that COVID-19 will remain active in populations across the globe for some years to come. Therefore, the demand for hand sanitizer and virus disinfectants may rise at a consistently high level.

When the pandemic took effect, we were approached by several companies asking us to help produce a very effective hand sanitizer. When we started this experiment, we leveraged our knowledge of the marketplace which revealed to us that over 80 per cent of users prefer foaming hand sanitizers to gel or liquid variants. We learned from the medical industry that most people prefer foaming hand sanitizers because it does not irritate the skin or give any reaction. We decided to adopt that knowledge and combined with the expertise that we have gained over the years; we produced the foaming hand sanitizer.

In addition, more consumers are looking for sustainable eco-friendly products. Many companies around the world are already investing in developing plant-based products. Our product is the foremost hand sanitizer with the active ingredient (Alcohol) being sourced from nature, i.e., local palm trees. The product has been proven to be allergy-free and it gives off a pleasant coconut smell that helps decongest the nasal pathways.

Contrary to what is available in the market, your product’s active ingredient palm is sourced from Palm Trees. What inspired the decision to source alcohol from palm trees?

The WHO says that sanitizers should have at least 60 per cent ethanol. While everyone else is using ethanol from Maize, Cassava, and so on, which destroys the crops and reduces supply. So we decided to use Palm trees sourced locally from Nigeria. This is the first time you have a naturally derived and sustainable source of ethanol which no damage to the plant or surrounding environment. This has never been done before. We have created the world’s first foaming hand sanitizer from natural sustainable sources.

For many years, Africa has been adorned with so many natural resources. Palm tree is one of them and it is now time for us to start showcasing what nature has given us and sharing it with the rest of the world. This is why our slogan is, “From nature’s palm to yours”. That is, from Africa’s palm to the palm of everyone around the world.

Since the active ingredient in the foaming hand sanitizer is sourced from nature, can you discuss how the product and the production process are environmentally friendly?

Unlike the other sources of ethanol, the Palm tree is eco-friendly. Also, other sources of ethanol are harmful to the crops which have the potential to impact food scarcity. The uniqueness of the PalmTree Hygiene hand sanitizer comes from the alcohol extraction process which is sourced naturally and distilled from the sap of the Palm tree. This is done without damage to the tree and has no harmful impact on the environment.

The explanation of your slogan signifies your plan to provide sanitizers beyond Nigeria and Africa. Can you speak about that?

Although the product is already being supplied to the international market by our U.K. hub, we are looking to use the factory in Nigeria to boost the product’s availability internationally. This is necessary because the key ingredients are sourced here in Nigeria and so we located a factory here.

Is the product certified by health organisations?

The PalmTree Hygiene foaming hand sanitizer has over 60 per cent alcohol as recommended by the WHO and is certified to kill 99.999 per cent of bacteria and germs. The product has also been tested and passed the European standard EN 1276 evaluation of chemical disinfectant or antiseptic for bactericidal activity. The sanitizer is also deemed fit for use in Nigeria has it passed the local regulator (NAFDAC) test as an effective sanitizer for tackling the spread of zoonotic viruses.

You have described a unique premium foaming hand sanitizer. How affordable are they in the local market and how can the products be accessed?

Even though our product is a premium product, we’ve worked very hard to make it affordable. When compared with other products, our price is the most affordable especially in Nigeria. We have priced the product in a way that the average Nigerian can afford it. This product could cost three times as much in the U.K. In Nigeria, our smallest range, 60ml, can go for as low as N1,200. In comparison with similar products, that is less than 50% of their retail price. The product is affordable because we manufacture locally which in turn creates jobs for our people.

The PalmTree Hygiene foaming hand sanitizer is available in supermarkets across Lagos. To place an order or for more inquiries, one can visit our website on www.palmtreehygiene.com.

Quote

“For many years, Africa has been adorned with so many natural resources. Palm tree is one of them and it is now time for us to start showcasing what nature has given us and sharing it with the rest of the world. This is why our slogan is, “From nature’s palm to yours”. That is, from Africa’s palm to the palm of everyone around the world”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

