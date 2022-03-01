Buhari Wants Senate to Confirm MPC Members

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of two new members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and approve the reappointment of five members.

The duo of Mohammed Salisu and Moa Ohaegbe were newly appointed.

The appointments of Michael Obada, Festus Adeola, Aliyu Sanusi, Robert Asuquo and Aliyu Ahmed were renewed.

In a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at Tuesday’s plenary, the president based his request on section 5 (4) of the CBN Act.

“Pursuant to section 5(4) of the Central Bank of Nigeria act, 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate of the underlisted two new members and the reappointment of five members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN,”

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

