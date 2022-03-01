Buhari Rejoices With Pastor Adeboye at 80

President Buhari, in a release on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, felicitated with the wife, Pastor Foluke Adenike Adeboye, family members, friends and relations as the General Overseer turns an octogenarian, with clear evidences of walking the path of a righteous man by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

The President recalled his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years, most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London in 2017, appreciating Pastor Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extends to leaders and others from all walks of life.

President Buhari believed Pastor Adeboye’s contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.

The President hailed the focus of the RCCG leader on works of the Kingdom and peace for the nation, praying that his path will be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength.