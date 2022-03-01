Breaking: Lawmakers Kick as Osinbajo’s Wife, Dolapo, Visits House to Observe Voting on Constitution Amendment

Udora Orizu

Some members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, kicked against move to usher in the Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, to witness voting on the clauses up for consideration in the Constitution Amendment Bills.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over the session had called on the House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa, to suspend relevant rules of the House and move that the VP’s wife should be ushered in to witness the proceedings.

This generated screams of Nays from lawmakers across party lines. However the Speaker cautioned his colleagues particularly the PDP lawmakers for kicking against it.

Gbajabiamila said, “Hon. Chinda and co the fact that I referred you guys as smaller parties doesn’t mean you should scream no.”

He thereafter put the decision to usher in the Vice President’s Wife to voice vote, despite the Nays having it, he gave it to the Ayes and he directed the House Leader, to usher in the VP wife.

