Sunday Aborisade

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally asked the Senate to amend the newly signed Electoral Act 2022.

Buhari, in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, specifically asked the federal parliament to consider deleting Section 84 (12) which has to do with the resignation of political appointees before party primaries

Details later…..

