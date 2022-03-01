Bauchi Gov Appoints Nuhu Ahmad Wabi Tenth Emir of Jama’are

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Mr. Bala Mohammed, has appointed a Retired Permanent Secretary in State Government, Alhaji Nuhu Ahmad Muhammad Wabi, as the new Emir of Jama’are.

The development would also make Wabi the tenth ruler of the Fulani Kingdom.

Presenting the appointment letter at the Emir’s Palace, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ibrahim Muhammed Kashim, said the appointment was based on merit and overall interest of the people.

The governor charged the emir to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Abdurrazak Nuhu Zaki, who was part of the entourage, expressed confidence with the ability of the emir to deliver quality leadership that would take the emirate to greater height.

Responding, the new emir appreciated the governor for considering him worthy among the seven candidates that applied for the position.

Wabi pledged to establish harmonious working relationship with all the traditional institutions across the state.

He called on his subjects to extend the support and cooperation accorded to his father to enable him to succeed.

