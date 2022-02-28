WAW Emerge W’Africa’s Premium Multi-use Detergent Brand in 2021

Gilbert Ekugbe

Expand Global Industries Limited (EGIL), Manufacturers of WAW detergent, has been adjudged as the West Africa best premium multi-use detergent brand in 2021.

The brand won the award based on its impact on lives of its customers with its innovations, inventions, and ideas.

At the 11th West Africa Brands Excellence Awards Gala, 2022, with the theme, “Leveraging New Brand Strategies for the New Decade of West Africa”, organised by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN), the detergent emerged on merit according to the technical committee research’s report.

The secretary of the technical committee, Mrs. Augusta Joshua, said in the soap/detergent category, WAW came out tops having met the awards criteria – “Quality and resilience, brand market share, brand acceptance, reliability and value, and optimum consumer satisfaction”.

According to the Institute’s Deputy Registrar, Event, Mrs. Ifeoma Emeka, “The West Africa Brand Excellence Award is aimed at identifying, recognising and rewarding companies that apply branding culture and branding management policies, designed to achieve corporate objectives in both profit and non-profit organisations in Western African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Senegal, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Togo, Benin, Liberia, Cameroon, Mauritania, and Upper Volta.”

Winners under various categories across different sectors of the consumer products sector were also awarded for their feat.

