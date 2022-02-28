Urhobos Sign Niger Delta Charter on Resource Control, Self-determination

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Urhobo ethnic nationality has signed the Niger Delta Peoples Charter on resource control and self-determination.

The Niger Delta Congress (NDC) Spokesman, Mr. Ovunda Eni, disclosed in a statement over the weekend that Chief Vincent Oyibode signed the charter in Warri on behalf of the Urhobos.

Oyibode is the Commissioner representing Urhobo at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Commission (DESOPADEC).

In January, the Ijaw ethnic group endorsed the charter through His Royal Majesty, King Frank Okiakpe, Agadagba X of Gbaraun Kingdom.

Last November, ex-President of Nigeria Environmental Society (NES) Mr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu (representing Rivers), gave his approval.

His assent followed that of Emeritus Professor Ebiegberi Joe Alagoa (representing Bayelsa), an elder statesman and a retired University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer.

The NDC is collating signatures from Niger Delta nationalities, organisations and all South-south states.

The organisation and allies are demanding that oil and other natural resources be controlled by the people.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

