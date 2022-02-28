Ukraine Crisis: FIFA Gives Russia No National Flag Condition

FIFA has ordered Russia to complete their upcoming matches without their flag, anthem and as the Football Union of Russia in neutral territory, following the invasion of Ukraine. Î

Several nations have announced that they will refuse to play Russia, including England, as well as Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden.

World Cup play-offs would syee Russia face Poland then either the Czech Republic or Sweden if they win – and are due to be played in March.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

FIFA said talks will take place with other sporting organisations over whether Russia should be expelled from competitions.

“FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine,” world football’s

