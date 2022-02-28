Troops Eliminate Terrorists, Impound Logistic Supplies

Troops of the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have eliminated scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and impounded large quantities of their logistic supplies in Kirawa on the Nigeria and Cameroon borders.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, in a statement on Monday in N’Djamena Chad, said the operation was conducted by the troops of sector 1 Cameroon.

Dole said the troops conducted the operation in Vretet-Zamga-Ngoshe triangle, where several Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents were neutralised, while many fled with gunshot wounds.

He said that large quantity of materials and assorted food stuff were recovered during the operation.

Items recovered, according to him, included one AK47 rifle and magazine, several ammunitions of the 7.62 MM special variant , 21 bicycles, 01 BHT uniform, 39 bags of millet and two bags of beans.

He said that an intelligence analysis indicated that the items were being smuggled from the borders to Sambisa forest.

“It is believed the terrorists are stock piling materials for the incoming month of Ramadan.

“Further exploitation of the engagement areas showed traces of blood, evidence of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals removed corpses of their dead colleagues, while two corpses of Boko Haram criminals were discovered,” he said.

Dole said the Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, commended the commander and troops of Sector 1 for the display of courage and gallantry as they continued to conduct special operations to combat the insurgents.

He said the force commander also urged them to remain committed, bold and unpredictable and to continue to dominate the area, to ensure that Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were cut off from any logistics resupply.

“General Ibrahim assured us that HQs MNJTF would make concerted efforts to ensure that all the sectors get the equipment that were allotted to them recently,” he said. (NAN)

