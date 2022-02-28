PwC Partners Cognext on Enterprise Risk Management Automation

Emma Okonji

PwC has partnered Cognext Analytics, a breakthrough solution maker for risk management and regulatory reporting for financial services to introduce Platform X, a leading-edge enterprise risk management solution in Nigeria.

Recognising that institutions have already made investments in managing risks, Platform X has the ability to bring data from the core banking system and other existing applications to provide consolidated dashboards and reports for senior management to have a real-time view on enterprise-wide risk management.

Speaking at the formal announcement of the partnership in Lagos, Cognext’s Co-founder, Mr. Sandip Mukherjee, said: “Innovation and differentiation are key at Cognext. PwC Nigeria has provided us an opportunity to understand local market requirements and expectations in the banking sector in Nigeria through their leading Risk Advisory practice in the country.

Going forward it will also help us in increasing our reach across the banking sector as a joint offering and opportunity to co-innovate continuously along with PwC Nigeria.”

Partner and Technology Leader, West market, PwC, Mr. Femi Osinubi, said: “Risk has become a topical issue and institutions are seeking to use risk to optimise profitability and drive strategic advantage. The previously siloed approach to risk management is quickly phasing out as institutions have realised the value in investing in integrated systems to manage enterprise risk to create value.

