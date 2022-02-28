Nigeria Rowing Federation Launches Canoe Training Centre

Olawale Ajimotokan and Joel Ita in Abuja

The Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation (NRCSF) has set up a new Rowing and Canoeing Training Centre at Jabi Lake, Abuja towards achieving its goals.

The President of the federation, Rear Admiral FBI Porbeni (Rtd),disclosed this in Abuja at the weekend at the start of the 8th Porbeni National Boat Race and the unveiling of six newly acquired limited editions of Nelo boats.

He said the centre will be a game changer and real-life example of how federation can change the fate of young Nigeria athletes, adding the centre will tremendously help the federation in boosting the performance of its athletes.

He also revealed that the federation is working tirelessly to improve on the technical and organisational efficiency of the championship to attract support from the International Canoe Federation (ICF) and International Rowing Federation (FISA). He said this will authenticate new records set, created or broken by the athletes in the competition.

He described the boat race as essentially a talent hunt and discovery competition aimed to nurture athletes to stardom and prominence by preparing and exposing them to international competitions. However, He advised that other states adopt Canoe and kayak sport as a major sporting activity.

He lauded Ayomide Bello for breaking her African Record of 50 seconds at the 200 metres event in Morocco a new record of 49 seconds.

On her part, Bello said Nigeria can bring home gold medals in canoeing with the new training centre and standard equipment provided by the federation.

“My intention before Paris 2024 Olympic is to train and break 46 seconds record,” she said.

Moses Michael, who won a gold medal in the event, revealed that the competition helps and build athletes, that Nigeria can make history in an international tournament.

Former Super Eagles striker and a Special Assistant on Sports to the President, Daniel Amokachi, acknowledged the works of Nigeria Canoe and Sailing Federation in organising the sport to bring out the potential of young athletes.

The gold medalist will go home with N100,000, silver N70,000 and bronze N50,000 at the 2022 Admiral Porbeni National boat race event.

Up to 130 athletes are competing for medals in 15 events at the ongoing competition.

