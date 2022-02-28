NACCIMA Seeks End to Fuel Queues, Implementation of PIA

Ugo Aliogo

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries Mine and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called on the federal government and other stakeholders to find a definitive solution to the lingering fuel queues. NACCIMA also called for the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act as passed recently.

The group made the calls at its first quarter executive and council meetings in Abuja and presided over by the NACCIMA National President, Ide John Udeagbala,.

According to a statement by the group, the recent fuel crisis occasioned by importation of off specification premium motor spirit(PMS), which led to queues across the country with serious implications on life and the economy, was discussed.

The council observed that the situation was a reflection of the fact that the oil and gas sector is still plagued by various problems coupled with the non-functionality of the PIA as envisioned to resolve the issue of the oil and gas sector.

It urged the federal government to stop the importation of petroleum products and take immediate steps at ensuring that all refineries are working in full capacity for a definitive end to importation of petroleum products.

On the state of the economy, the NACCIMA executives noted that the Nigerian economy has continued to improve since its last meeting in Benin, Edo State.

“Specifically, council noted a growth in national output had slowed down slightly from a 5.01 per cent growth in the second quarter of 2021 to a 4.03 per cent growth in the third quarter indicating a continuous positive growth over the last four quarters since the recession witnessed in 2020,” the statement said.

On its activities, NACCIMA committed to acceleration in order to carry out the association’s mandate of advocating and strengthening those sectors of the economy that are of keen interest.

The council also noted the progress that had been made on the data collection drive on industries across the country through the NACCIMA Secretariat.

” The data gathering exercise is to help drive private sector activities, in collaboration with member-chambers, for advocacy, business development, and trade promotion activities. The Secretariat was mandated to intensify these activities to focus on promoting market access opportunities as well as develop an empirical report on the state of insolvent industries and factories within each state of the federation,” the statement added.

Recommendations were also adopted to strengthen and support the activities of its women wing, the NACCIMA Women Business Group (NAWORG) and encourage the youth to join NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs as part of strategy to encourage young people into the Chamber movement.

NACCIMA acknowledged the development agenda of the Federal Government of Nigeria under its Medium Term Plan (2021-2025) and expressed its commitment to ensuring full private sector participation in its implementation.

