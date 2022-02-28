MFM Women’s Basketball Beat All Comers in 3×3 Tourney

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women Basketball Club atoned for their inability to win the Mark D’ Ball Women Basketball competition held in Abuja in January by running riot in Lagos, beating all opponents enroute the final of NOW 3X3 event on Saturday.

The Shade Olukoya Queens as they’re called participated in an 18 team 3×3 National Women Invitational Basketball competition that had teams from across Nigeria in attendance.

Drawn in the group that had Foba, Abeokuta, Front liner, Lagos, City Sparks, Abuja, Fingers, Ijebu Ode and Amazon, Lagos, they finished unbeaten to emerge champions of the two-day event which took place at the Dodan Warriors basketball court, Ilupeju, Lagos.

For a team that enjoys excellent support of the General Overseer of MFM, Dr Daniel Olukoya, the girls put the disappointment of Abuja behind them to win all eight games in the competition.

Interestingly, MFM fielded two teams in the competition and they met in the semi final with one of them making the final.

Led by captain Marvelous Chizi, the MFM ladies approached the final with caution which made it a cagey affair against Team NK of Lagos state.

With less than 2 minutes remaining, the game was tied at 8-8. Final result was 15-10 points in favor of MFM.

Speaking at the end of the game, MFM captain, Marvelous said: “This competition afforded us a unique opportunity to make up for the disappointment that happened in Abuja. We desperately wanted to make our amiable father, Dr Daniel Olukoya and his wife, Dr Shade Olukoya happy and to say thank you for their support”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

