Lalong, Jang Commend Peaceful Conduct as PDP, APC Candidates Win By-elections

* Ortom rejoices with PDP over victory in Jos North/Bassa

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s by-election for Jos-North/Bassa Federal constituency, Plateau State, Mr. Musa Agah, has been declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Pankshin South State constituency, Mr. Ezra Dakup, has been declared winner of the by-election.

Declaring the results on Sunday, INEC’s Returning Officer, Yinka Oyerinde, said Musa Agah of the PDP polled a total of 40,343 votes to defeat his closet challenger, Muhammed Adam Alkali of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who garnered a total of 37,757, while Abbey Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 26,111.

Eleven political parties contested the February 26th by-election to fill the position left by Haruna Maitalla of the APC, who died in a motor accident in April, 2021.

However, congratulating winners of the elections, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, commended the electorate for coming out to vote for their candidates of choice and conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner, which ensured that there was no breakdown of law and order throughout the process.

He also commended INEC for a credible and transparent conduct of the exercise, and security agents for assisting INEC to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

While assuring the candidates of his support and cooperation, the governor said, “Having been elected, the biggest focus should be on how to improve the lives of the people and work for a greater Plateau. With the elections over, it is now time for governance, which requires unity, dedication and sacrifice.”

Also, commending the electorate and the leadership of the PDP, Senator Jonah Jang, in a statement by his Media Consultant, said, “We must congratulate and commend the constituents for conducting themselves in an orderly manner before, during and after the election. The results reflect their commitment and resilience to having good representation in the Federal House of Representatives.

“Our party leadership at the National level, ably led by Senator (Dr.) Iyorchia Ayu, deserves worthy commendation for their support and full backing in the course of the campaigns as well as during the elections proper.

“We must register our profound gratitude, particulaly, to the Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike, and to the Governors of Benue and Bauchi, Dr. Samuel Ortom and Senator Bala A. Mohammed respectively, for their support and for physically being on ground to monitor the elections. Your commitment, has indeed yielded positive results.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election in a free, fair and credible manner, leaving no one in doubt as the results reflect the wishes of the electorate. We commend them and urge the INEC to continue to live up to its name and be a truly independent umpire as we engage in the general elections in 2023.”

On his part, Ortom too has expressed happiness with the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded elections.

Ortom, who was the chairman of the PDP campaign council, praised the perseverance and determination of the PDP faithful and its candidate that earned the victory.

He also commended Governor Mohammed, who was the co-chairman of the campaign council for holding firm, the party’s structures in the run up to the election.

In a statement issued yesterday, Ortom said, “With this victory, it is no longer in doubt, where the people stand in 2023. It is a clear road map that Nigerians have aligned with the PDP in its mission to rescue and rebuild Nigeria from the misrule of the APC”, he stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

