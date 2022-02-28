Gunmen Kidnap Bride at Wedding Ceremony, Kill 10 Others in Niger Communities

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The bride at a wedding ceremony in Gbacitagi village in Lavun local government area of Niger state was on Saturday kidnapped by terrorists who also raided several communities in the area and killed 10 villagers, some of them guests at the wedding ceremony.

All the goods brought for the wedding and cash were taken away by the terrorists. The gunmen numbering over 100 stormed the communities riding on motorcycles and carrying sophisticated weapons, including AK47 rifles.

THISDAY learnt that the terrorists also rustled a large herd of cattle and stole food items from the villages they attacked.

Some of the villages invaded according to report were Egbako, Ndaruka, Ebbo, Ndagbegi, Tshogi, Gogata and Ndakogitu Tsonfadagabi, Kanko and Gbacitagi.

It was learnt that the bandits were however stranded at Akere, where the bridge linking the community with Wushishi was said to have collapsed.

The cattle which they rustled according to reports “refused” to cross into Wushishi through the river making the armed men to abandon them and took different routes for their escape.

As at the time of filing this report the where about of the bride and others kidnapped was not known.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security Mr. Emmanuel Umar confirmed the incident to newsmen but said he was yet to get the details. The Police could not be reached to confirm the incident

