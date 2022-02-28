Group, Environmental Society Partner against Pollution, Soot in Niger Delta

Sunday Okobi

A Nigerian advocacy group, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN), has decried the environmental pollution in the Niger Delta region, which it lamented is raining down soot on the city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and other cities in the region.

Members of the Port Harcourt chapter of BAN, condemned the effects of the environmental hazard during a walk against the environmental pollution in the region in partnership with the Nigerian Environmental Society and Get Fit With Maye, a fitness group headed by Maye Rowland , a kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend, the chapter President, Mr. Bright Neneh, called on the people of the state to support the state government’s effort in eradicating acts that are creating air pollution in the state.

On his part, the group chapter Chairman, Mr. Levi Orji, urged the federal government to issue operations licences to youths in the area so that they can legitimately refine crude oil within environmental protection standards.

In a chat with THISDAY, the CSR Chairman, Mr. Ken Agala, who has been championing the safe environment campaign in the region, promised to keep up the campaign intensely as long as the challenge remained adversely to man and environment.

Agala said that BAN has been involved in citizens campaigns and human rights advocacy, noting that the group preaches unity, love, oneness among humanity irrespective of colour, tribes, religion and social status.

He stressed that the group will always stand on the side of safety, security and peace for a Nigerians.

In his remark, another ex-president of the group, Mr. Azubuike Onowu, advised the state and federal governments to engage the youths involved in setting up artisanal refineries within the region and give the necessary training as well as the licencing the refining of crude oil.

Meanwhile, Maye Rowland sensitised the people of some of the efforts they can make in the detoxification of their bodies and lungs as a result of air pollution.

