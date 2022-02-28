Former Kwara APC Gov. Aspirant Urges Nigerians to Take Advantage of New Electoral Law

Hammed Shittu in Ilorim

Former Governorship Aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State and Chairman of the Gobir Foundation, Mr. Yakubu Olayiwola Gobir, has said that the era of sitting on the fence has gone in the political space of the country in view of the signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gobir therefore, urged eligible individuals in the country to come out and register their names so as to enable them benefit from the new electoral law.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Gobir’s Media Office, and made available to newsmen, however lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for signing the Electoral Amendment Bill into law.

He stated that the president has deeply etched his name in the hearts of lovers of democracy in the country, Africa and the world.

Gobir added that: “It took no small amount of courage for the president to put his name to that all important piece of legislation at this point in time.

“He (Buhari) has managed our diverse opinion on participatory democracy well. Mr. President has also demonstrated that hand in hand with technological improvements in our system of choosing leaders, there must also be a balance in the need to carry all shades of opinions along in our electoral processes.”

He also stated that the new law came at a time when undemocratic forces have threatened and even toppled some democracies in the sub-region, and further reinforced Nigeria and Africa’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

Gobir also thanked the National Assembly for its management of the bill until it became law.

“The synergy between both chambers of the National Assembly bespeaks maturity. The cooperation between the legislative and executive arms of government to produce the historic Electoral Amendment Act, again, demonstrates that Nigeria has come of age in the league of leading democratized governments,” he said.

He urged people to register to vote so as to enjoy the maximum benefit of the new law.

