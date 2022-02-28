DPOs Tasked on Proper Management of Detainees

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have been urged to ensure international best standards in the management of detainees in police cells across Abuja.

The charge was given by the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee of the Federal Ministry of Justice during a visit to some Divisional Police Stations in the FCT.

The visit was to partner the DPOs on the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, and also distribute sleeping materials to detainees in police cells in the FCT.

Speaking while donating the materials and copies of ACJA 2015, to DPOs of Galadimawa, Kuje, Iddo and Trademore Police Divisional headquarters, the Senior Supervising Solicitor of the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSC), Genevieve Johnson, urged the DPOs to apply the provisions of ACJA in the management of detainees in their custody.

Johnson, who represented the Secretary of the Committee, Mr. Sulayman Dawodu, maintained that detainees are presumed innocent until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction.

She said the ACJA monitoring committee embarked on the distribution of the sleeping materials because detainees in police custody are not supposed to sleep on bare floor.

At the Kuje Police Divisional headquarters, she urged the DPO, CSP Umar Sambo, to ensure adequate welfare for detainees in compliance with the provisions of ACJA.

While responding, DPO Sambo, while thanking the committee for the materials, promised to provide the sleeping materials for the use of the detainees.

“ACJA is out to enhance criminal justice system of the country, and we shall comply with the provisions,” he said.

The ACJA monitoring committee has selected 25 Police Divisional headquarters in the FCT as pilot project to benefit from the distribution of the sleeping materials for detainees.

