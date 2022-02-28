Dana Air to Partner Travelstart on Seamless Booking, Deals for Customers

Nigerian carrier Dana Air has announced that it would partner Travelstart, Africa’s largest online travel agency, on seamless booking and exciting deals to provide customers with smart fares as soon as the ongoing systems integration is concluded.

This was made known during a courtesy visit by the Global Chief Operating Officer of Travelstart, Amanpreet Singh from South Africa and the Country Manager Travelstart Nigeria, Bukky Akomolafe to Dana Air recently.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, the Chief Operating Officer of Travelstart, Amanpreet Singh said, ”Dana Air is a huge player in the Nigerian market and one of our biggest clients. With the continuously growing demand for Dana Air tickets on our platforms, we felt the need to enter into this integration to provide seamless booking options for our customers, which will in turn make it easy for us to also partner on very exciting deals for local air travelers.”

He noted that Dana Air has a lot of customer-centric online products and services and Travelstart will consider alot of partnerships and Business Development Initiatives that will not only be beneficial to the customers but will accentuate the brand essence of both Dana Air and Travelstart Nigeria.

Also commenting during the visit, the Deputy CEO of Dana Air Sukhjinder Mann said ”Dana Air is always super excited to consider anything and everything that will empower our customers or offer them a hassle-free service from the point of booking to flying you to your destination.”

”Travelstart is a global brand and one of our biggest agents doing very well in terms of daily sales and we do appreciate this. As soon as the integration is completed, our customers can be rest assured of getting more seamless options and better deals from this partnership.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

