Coco Show Sets To Secure Spot In Afrobeats Soundscape

The Nigerian born afrobeats artiste, “Coco Show” is out with his debut single titled “Happy Day”.

The song is a feel good tune, which is sure to make you happy and upbeat. The song was

produced by Daniel. The song talks about how blessed and happy one is as he praises God

for all his mercies. If you love good music, you are going to love this song.

“Happy Day” is part of Coco Show’s debut EP, to be released in late march.

His sound is influenced by Patoranking, Inyanya, Timaya and features a sound appealing

to Afrobeats lovers, it translates his understanding of conveying an enjoyable sound for

listeners

Coco show is a talent with certified and concrete lyrics, and eloquent delivery offering

a potent introduction to his sound ahead of the release of his project Classic music. He

is a true artistic genius with talent beyond measure. After hearing “Happy day”, we

cannot wait to see what else he has to share with the world.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

