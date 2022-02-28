British, Canadian High Commissions Partner 99.3 Nigeria Info on Glass Ceiling Conference

Nigeria’s leading talk station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has announced the second edition of its Glass Ceiling Conference themed “Break the Boardroom: Nigerian Women Taking Business Leadership.”

This is in a bid to discuss peculiar issues that deal with female inclusion across the Nigerian socio-economic and political ecosystem while also proffering possible solutions to the already identified problems in order to promote gender inclusivity nationwide.

The Glass Ceiling Conference, which is scheduled to hold on March 6, 2022, is a platform designed to x-tray the issues of female inclusion, particularly within the nation’s business and political landscape with support from the British High Commission, and the Canadian High Commission.

It is on this backdrop that Efe Ukala, the Founder of ImpactHER, has been billed to serve as the keynote speaker of the conference due to her desire to support the businesses of women across the African continent. This aligns with the global celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD 2022) which focuses on recognizing the immense contribution of women and girls around the world as well as highlighting their efforts to build a sustainable future for all.

Speaking on the launch of the second edition of the competition, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, noted that the Glass Ceiling Conference was a platform that seeks to drive discussions around women empowerment to bridge the gender business gap within the Nigerian socio-economic terrain.

“We, as a leading brand, recognize that Nigerian women play a critical role in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country. This is because research findings from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that forty-one percent of women across the country own businesses that could either be regarded as SMEs or MSMEs. It is on this backdrop that we plan to support the businesses of Nigerian women by coming up with practical solutions that address the challenges encountered at the various stages of the business ownership cycle. This will invariably serve as a means for us to contribute our quota towards the economic growth and development of the country,” he said.

Complementing the statement of the CEO, Sandra Ezekwesili, the Group Brand Manager, Nigeria Info, stated that Nigeria Info was at the forefront of championing socially-driven initiatives that seek to contribute to the empowerment of Nigerian women across all regions.

“We, as a brand, understand the need to champion the advocacy of women empowerment across the country. This is because we have recognized the fact that Nigerian women play an integral role in contributing to the socio-economic growth and development of the country, particularly at the grassroots level. It is on this premise that we believe the Glass Ceiling Conference will serve as a viable means to address the pain points of Nigerian-business women as well as providing them valuable business tips that could upscale their business operations,” she said.

The Glass Ceiling Convention is one of the multiple social-led initiatives of Nigeria Info that seeks to provide a viable platform to promote the advocacy of women empowerment nationwide through its partnership with recognized international institutions.

