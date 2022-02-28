Benue Guber Aspirant to Create 500 Millionaires

George Okoh in Makurdi

A contender for the ticket of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 governorship elections in Benue State, Honourable Julius Atorough,reiterated his determination to create at least 500 new millionaires in Benue State from the transport and infrastructure sector of the Benue economy if elected the executive governor of the state.

Hon Atorough stated this at the consultative meeting held at the weekend with the leaders of the PDP from all the nine local government areas of the Benue South Senatorial District (Zone C).

While addressing the audience, Atorough spoke about his antecedents and how much he has been in the forefront of growing the Benue economy through his contributions in various sectors spanning agriculture, telecommunications, hospitality, real estate, banking and finance.

He assured the people of Zone C that one million palm trees would be planted annually when he assumes office and these would mostly be in the zone.

Atorough highlighted his six-point campaign agenda to include health and sanitation; education; women and youth development; agricultural revolution; restructured Benue economy; transport and infrastructure,

and security of lives and property.

Responding on behalf of the audience, the Zone C Zonal Chairman of the PDO and the State Women Leader thanked Atorough and commended him for his vision for Benue State. They pledged to work towards seeing that the Forward Benue vision led by Atorough is achieved.

Hundreds of party faithful at the meeting were unanimous in their endorsement of Atorough as the best candidate for the governorship of Benue State from May 29, 2023.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

