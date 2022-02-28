‘APC Yet to Constitute Appeal Committee on Osun 2022 Governorship Primary’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Top Faction, Mr. Abiodun Agboola, yesterday spoke on the purported dismissal of the petition of Mr. Moshood Adeoti against the manipulated governorship primary election of the APC on February 19, 2022 in Osun State.

Adeoti participated in the governorship primary and was allegedly rigged out with impunity by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who manipulated the election process in his own favour because he is a member of the National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee that organised the primary.

“In line with the guideline and timetable of the primary, Adeoti filed a petition to the Osun APC Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee on Tuesday, February 22.”

He said that “his lawyers were at the National Secretariat of the APC on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with the aim of knowing and meeting the Appeal Committee.

“They were told that the national secretariat was yet to constitute the committee and up till now, we are not aware of any Appeal Committee on the Osun APC governorship primary.

“We are, however, surprised to read the junks, OT better put, rumour on social media that the appeal committee had sat and dismissed Adeoti’s petition. We urge the general public to disregard such rumour.

“As far as we are concerned, the appeal committee is yet to be constituted, because neither Adeoti nor his lawyers were never informed of any, nor invited to appear before any to defend the petition against the sham called election.”

“It will be an act of impunity and total disregard to democratic process if truly the appeal committee had sat and dismissed Adeoti’s appeal without due process.

“We are still waiting for official information from the national secretariat on our party on the appeal committee. As far as we are concerned, the purported dismissal of Adeoti’s petition is still a rumour.”

