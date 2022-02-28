APC Women Forum Commends Buhari for Signing Amended Electoral Bill into Law

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Young Women Forum (APC-PYWF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill) into law.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Theresa Tekenah, said in a statement yesterday that the law is innovative, and would encourage voters participation and trust in the electoral process.

The forum commended the president for doing enough due diligence before signing the bill into law.

The statement read in part: “We thank the president for signing this all-important electoral bill into law. This bill is innovative and would encourage voters’ participation and trust in the process.

“We commend Buhari for doing enough due diligence before giving his assent to the bill; so we are not surprised to see the positive comments trailing it.

“For us, the bill will certainly strengthen the financial independence of INEC by ensuring that the required electoral funds are released one year before the date of an election.

“It will also facilitate early preparations as well as effective election logistics management, and most importantly compulsory electoral accreditation of voters.

“So, it is easy to see that the National Assembly did a good job, and we hope that the federal lawmakers would take heed of the president’s advice on clause 84.”

The APC-PYWF called on Nigerians, especially young women, to take advantage of the new electoral law by registering and showing up to vote in the coming elections.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

