APC, PDP Win Saturday’s By-Election in C’River

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Jude Ngaji, as the winner of the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by-election, Cross River State that was held on Saturday.

Announcing the result on Sunday morning in Ogoja, the returning officer for the election, Dr. Edor John Edor, said that Ngaji of the APC polled 22,778 votes to the election against his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Mr. Mike Usibe, who polled 20,590 votes.

The returning officer said that at the time of the election, the total number of registered voters in the federal constituency stood at 193,618, out of which 45,877 were accredited to vote.

He said that 45,356 votes were casted out of which 43, 828 were recorded as valid while 1, 528 were deemed invalid.

In a related development, the INEC officially declared Ekeng Effiom of the PDP winner of the by-election for Akpabuyo State Constituency also held on Saturday.

Announcing the result the INEC returning officer said that the PDP candidate polled 5,866 to win the election while his closest rival Mr. Ekpo Bassey of the APC lost the election by polling 5,363.

