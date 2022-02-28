APC Convention: Battle Shifts to the Zones

NEWS ANALYSIS

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the struggle for the soul of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted to the zones, as leaders of different entrenched interest groups – within the party are desperately plotting to undermine one another, over who gets the party offices in their zones.

A senior party official at the national secretariat of the APC, told THISDAY in Abuja that, while President Muhammadu Buhari, may have succeeded in diffusing political tension in the party with the zoning arrangement and the consensus option in electing officials, the entrenched interest groups within the APC, are currently engaged in a major battle, trying to get their loyalists into offices allocated to the zones.

“We have only succeeded halfway in diffusing tension in our party with the zoning arrangement. But the challenge we currently face is trying to get different interest groups within the party in agreeing on who gets what in the zones.

“Some presidential aspirants like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Governor Kayode Fayemi and other governors in different zones, are desperately undoing themselves in attempts to get their loyalists into the zoned positions,” the APC chieftain stated.

The insider said that while the manoeuvre is expected, especially as the party moves gradually to the primaries, the desperation of some party’s leaders will further divide the party, if not properly handled.

In preparation for its national convention, the APC recently zoned the position of the National Chairman to the North Central geopolitical zone, after APC-elected governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with regards to the zoning arrangement for party offices.

In the zoning arrangement, the offices of the National Chairman and Deputy National Secretary were zones to the North Central, which includes Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau States. Also zoned to the region is the Deputy National Legal Adviser and Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

According to the party’s decision, the South-south zone will produce the party’s National Publicity Secretary, National Women Leader, Deputy National Treasurer and Deputy National Welfare Secretary.The region comprises Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States.

The position of National Secretary, National Youth Leader and Deputy National Auditor have been zoned to the Southwest, which comprises Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo States.

The positions of Deputy National Chairman (South), National Treasurer, National Welfare Secretary and others were zoned to the South East. The zone comprises Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo States.

The North-east, which includes Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States, will have the Deputy National Chairman (North), National Auditor, Deputy National Financial Secretary and Deputy National Women Leader.

The positions of National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary and Deputy National Youth Leader were zoned to the North West. The zone comprises Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

THISDAY gathered that the seeming battle for party’s offices is more pronounced in the South-west, as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s group, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and others are said to be at loggerheads with Tinubu over who picks the National Secretary’s position of the party. The APC-elected South West governors were expected to meet last night to resolve the issues.

“The APC South-west governors are expected to meet this night (yesterday) to agree on macro-zoning. No one can really predict what will be the outcome of the meeting.

“But, it is likely the position of the National Secretary will be zoned to Oyo State, because the state has no APC-elected governor. But the question of which of the interest group should produce the national secretary will be a tough one,” a source said.

To be sure, the argument of some gladiators in the race for 2023 presidential election, is that the results of the zonal congress in Southwest will, to a very large extend, determine the chances of Tinubu, Vice President Osinbajo and Governor Fayemi in the race.

In the South-south, the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi is said to be having a running battle with the Deputy Senator President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, Senator Magnus Abe, and former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on the same issues. Although not official yet, there are strong indications that the former Governor of Rivers State is eyeing the presidency in 2023 general election.

THISDAY gathered that Amaechi would have to contend with the clash of interests of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timpre Sylva; those promoting the aspiration of Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Cross River Governor Ben Ayade; Niger Delta Affairs minister, Goodwill Akpabio and Senator Ita Enang, among others.

In the South East, some party’s leaders are looking the way of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani for the position of Deputy National Chairman (South), who is being supported by Governor Hope Uzondima of Imo State.

But, some insiders have said that he was currently facing a strong opposition from other forces like Senator Andy Uba, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Senator Osita Izunazo, the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Chief Osita Okechukwu and others.

However, it was gathered that the party would have a smooth process in the North Central, North East and North West, in macro-zoning their positions, because of what the source described as the “fatherly influence” of President Buhari in the north.

The APC has approved March 12 for the zonal congresses and March 26 for its national convention.

