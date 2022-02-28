Anambra Killing: Rival Cult Warned Family against Giving Victim Proper Burial

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

More facts have emerged on why cultists invaded the venue of a burial ceremony in Anambra State, where about 20 persons were killed.

A social media user, Godwin Okpala, posted that the family of the man whose burial caused the death was not supposed to give him a proper burial.

Persons suspected to be members of a rival cult group had invaded the burial venue of Ozor Chibuike Chukwuka, a 34-year-old cultist, dispersing mourners, and killing about 20 persons.

Okpala, who claimed to hail from the same community as Chukwuka, in a social media post said the notorious cultist was killed on December 30, 2021, at Amansea, and that they had instructed the family against organising an elaborate burial for him, accusing him of being a notorious personality, who has killed many people.

The social media user said: “This is the man (Chukwuka) that brought the killing of over 20 persons in his burial.

“He is from my town. He was a member of a strong cult, and was feared by all, as he was very dangerous. He was even among those that led gangs to kill policemen, burn their stations and cart away their guns.

“Many of our people were hailing him then, but later died by the sword. He was shot dead in December 2021, and his rival gangs warned that he should not be given a proper burial. They warned that if they do, many heads will fall, and it did fall.

“They (rival cult) carried out their threat. And now many innocent people who knew nothing were among the dead. My own cousin was among the dead. It was a very bad day in Ebenebe.”

Though the Anambra State Police Command said it had deployed operatives from various tactical units to Ebenebe to secure the people, there was no news of any arrest yet.

When THISDAY enquired from the spokesperson of the Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, on the latest in the matter, he promised to reach men of the command in the area for information before getting back to THISDAY.

As at the time of filling this report, no report was gotten from him.

