HighLife

What Oyo people are saying about Adebayo Adelabu is evidence that the citizens of any Nigerian state have a list of boxes that gubernatorial aspirants are supposed to check. When they don’t check these boxes, they tend to fail to impress the people which is tantamount to wasting a lot of resources, effort, and time to return to the starting point.

Adelabu, to the informed, is one of the most popular aspirants preparing for Governor Seyi Makinde’s seat. Due to his being the former Deputy Governor of Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adelabu has some experience regarding how to manage people and earn their trust and loyalty. But people have started talking about his leading flaw which is surprisingly tightfistedness.

It is a bit odd that Adelabu has been accused of being very stingy. After all, the man has worked with some of the most prestigious organisations on this side of the world, including PricewaterhouseCoopers and Standard Chartered Bank. When one is exposed to international standards of peer-to-peer relations and agency culture, one tends to admit certain behaviours. So, did Adelabu learn to be parsimonious after working with these companies, or was it there long before? The truth is that only those who are very close to Adelabu know this.

Nevertheless, some people consider it a very bad thing that Adelabu is conscious of his money and will take a bit of time to consider before spending a penny on anything. These are the people who are familiar with the inner workings of grassroots politics in Nigeria. They are also the ones convinced that Adelabu will never get his wish of becoming Oyo Governor until he opens his fist.

Overall, Adelabu has much going for him. Even his critics admit that he is very popular with the common people. Nevertheless, it might help if he turns a new leaf with regard to his frugality.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

