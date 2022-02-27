Toyin Kolade’s Profile on the Rise

For good reasons, the Iyalaje of Oodua, Toyin Kolade has always been in the news. Though she doesn’t go out of her way to seek cheap publicity, she is a delight, any day, to newshounds.

If she is not in the news for her service to humanity, her celebration of Yoruba culture, as well as its tradition, would be news for celebrity reporters who know their onions. In fact, Society Watch gathered that since she was bestowed as the Iyalaje Oodua in July 2021, by the respected monarch, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi her profile which is already on the rise has shot to the sky astronomically. The much-coveted title further established her as a woman of substance.

Many would not forget in a hurry that the party was tagged as one of the most colourful parties in the year 2021. It was attended by the hotshots and the crème de la crème. It was one event that has further established the boss of Fisolak Global Resources from across the globe, a philanthropist par excellence, as a ‘Woman of the people’, given the large turnout of personalities. Since then, she has carried herself with much self-worth and confidence.

While she has also become a beautiful bride that many are now courting, a source revealed that the Osun State business mogul has also become a force to reckon with among celebrities in the country, particularly in the South-west.

By all standards, Kolade is a successful businesswoman and socialite of note. She has her hands in many pies: oil and gas, interior decor, real estate, maritime and hospitality, among others.

A woman of means, she commands deep respect from young and old, especially in the political, social and business circles. More importantly, she is also in tune with the modern trends in the fashion world. Call her a show- stopper and you will only be stating the obvious.

Kolade joined the millionaire club at a relatively young age of 21, having learnt the ABC of doing business from her mother. With so much confidence, hope and clear vision, she laid the foundation of her business empire some years back. Today, Iyalaje, as she is famously called, is a success who has continued to inspire several others. No doubt, it takes a woman of guts as Kolade to thrive in the ever-unpredictable business climate in Nigeria.

