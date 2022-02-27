The Whickers to Launch Documentary Funding Award at DFM 2022

At this year’s Durban FilmMart, emerging documentary makers will stand a chance to access the new international documentary fund by the Whickers. The bursary award, previously limited to India and East Asia, will be accessible for the development of new projects at the Durban FilmMart. The first scheme, aimed at helping those in regions of the world where access to film development money is limited, has been running at Docedge Kolkata for three years. It has led to award-winning films such as ‘Children of The Mist’, which won a director’s award for newcomer Diem Ha Le.

Editorial consultant for The Whickers Jane Mote said: “The Whickers is so excited to be deepening its relationship with DFM and offering a chance to African filmmakers from across the continent to win some early support to develop their projects. We are looking forward to helping the amazing work DFM does to nurture the next generation of documentary filmmakers.”

This new fund will be available to all participants in Durban FilmMart from the Talents Durban programme to the main market. This bursary was announced the week after 2020 Whickers’ winner, South Sudanese filmmaker Akuol De Mabior premiered her first feature documentary ‘No Simple Way Home’ at Berlinale 2022.

“The Whickers Bursary is a valuable contribution to the financial support system for filmmaking in Africa, and we are thrilled to welcome this new partnership. The Whickers support will provide crucial momentum at a key stage of the birthing process of an African documentary. Adjudicated by jurists appointed by The Whickers, the £3,000 bursary, will be selected from projects participating in the DFM 2022 programme,” added, General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute, Magdalene Reddy

The award will kick off this year at the 13th Durban FilmMart taking place on the 22nd – 26th July.

