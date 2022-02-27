Standing Ovation for Nigerian Envoy, Maureen Tamuno

When the Nigeria-Jamaica Joint Commission event was held in 2014, many of the participants had looked forward to witnessing it the following year. But for some inexplicable reasons, it turned out to be wishful thinking, as the event was put in limbo for the next eight years. While the long wait lasted, no one was sure if the event would ever hold again.

Thankfully, the appointment of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Maureen Tamuno, who seems to have a magic wand of sorts, has changed the narrative and renewed hopes in the stakeholders. In fulfilment of her promises, upon her appointment, she recently brought back the good memories of the event between February 22 and 24, 2022, in Abuja.

Leading the delegation of Jamaica’s leaders was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jamaica, Kamina Johnson-Smith, who could not help but pour encomiums on Tamuno for her hard work as well as uncommon diplomatic and interpersonal skills. Johnson-Smith described Tamuno as a patriotic Nigerian with a large heart for the world, who knows her job in and out.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the historical and cultural linkages as well as solidify new partnerships between both countries. It was a significant step towards advancing several agreements in entertainment, air services, tourism, while also enhancing trade between the countries.

Tamuno, who was born to the family of Elder/Mrs. Clement Chepaka of Alawari in Agbabiri in Okirika Local Government Area, has featured prominently in several areas of our national life with impressive records.

No doubt, her confirmation in 2021 by the Senate as one of the non-career ambassadors was applauded by many. It is a fact that she is gradually establishing herself as one of the best envoys the country has produced in recent times. Apart from showcasing Nigeria’s cultural heritage and tradition to the world, she is also strengthening its diplomatic and bilateral relationship with Jamaica and the Caribbean in general.

Often when her name crops up in public discourse, she is always acknowledged as brilliant, given her intimidating credentials: she holds a degree in Management Studies from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi; a Post- Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Management; Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing and PhD in Strategic Marketing and Consumer Behaviour.

Beyond these enviable academic qualifications, Tamuno, who is currently a member of the Board of Nigeria Railway Corporation, has been recognised for her humanitarian efforts through her Lady Maureen Tamuno Foundation, a non-governmental organisation for the care of widows, orphans and the down-trodden in the society.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

