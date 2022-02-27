SENATOR FLORENCE ITA-GIWA: BELATED BIRTHDAY GREETINGS

For those of you who do not know, Mummy’s Echoes of Calabar is my watering hole. The Afang there is from heaven. I tell you; it is as if Angel Gabriel used to come down and coordinate the cooking. The thing used to taste like heaven. The way the snail will be swimming inside the thing and then just as you savor the sweet taste of the Afang, the periwinkle will dance its way into your tongue and then you feel the sweetness of the fresh taste of the Okasi go down your throat the way a beautiful virgin slides under you in Brazil.

I used to just eat there and sleep off on the comfortable chairs that litter the place.

Anyways, it was Ekanmi’s birthday during the week and she was busy in the trenches somewhere in Calabar coordinating some political moves. She is still very active having moved from PDP to APC retaining her very influential position in national politics.

Still ravishingly beautiful with the gait of a sweet Efik mermaid, Ekanmi carries her age with panache and confidence and this is why she remains one of Nigeria’s eternal beauties.

Before you people abuse me, I am working for my Afang. I have a 20% discount so make I hail mummy to see if we can achieve 30% because my house rent dey go inside that Afang o.

Mummy, God will keep you for Nigeria and you will continue to be a beacon of hope for this generation and those to come as your legacy continues to be chronicled and archived.

Oya, the hailing suppose deliver me na. Who should I call at Echoes to take care of me ooooo. I don try. Happy birthday mummy of life.

